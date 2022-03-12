SAIL board to mull interim dividend on 16 Mar

-
The public sector enterprise on Saturday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Wednesday, 16 March to consider the recommendation of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.The board has fixed Tuesday, 29 March 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is one of the largest steel-making companies in India and one of the Maharatnas of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises. It produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of India and situated close to domestic sources of raw materials.
Shares of SAIL ended 0.5% higher at Rs 99.60 on Friday.
As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India owned about 65% of SAIL's equity and retains voting control of the company.
