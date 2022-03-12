Shree Ganesh Remedies bags Jaiswal Pharmachem plot in Gujarat

Shree Ganesh Remedies made a winning bid of Rs 26 crore for Jaiswal Pharmachem's 20,100 sq. m. plot in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

The company is declared as the highest bidder with Rs 26 crore bid, for the e-auction of assets of Jaiswal Pharmachem, i.e., Plot No 6002 and 6003, GIDC Estate, Ankleshwar (land area approx. 20,100 sq. m.) (Gujarat).

The net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies surged 51.62% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales jumped 59.35% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Shares of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 1.28% to close at Rs 281.75 on BSE on Friday, 11 March 2022.

Shree Ganesh Remedies is an Indian pharmaceuticals company. Its core activities consist of manufacturing & export of pharmaceutical intermediates & fine chemicals and research & development.

