SAIL declares turnaround Q2 result

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 436.52 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 285.92 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Total income rose 21.21% to Rs 17,393.86 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 6 November 2020. Shares of Steel Authority of India fell 0.65% to settle at Rs 38 yesterday.

SAIL said that the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and measures to curtail it has caused significant disturbances and slow down of economic activities. Consequently, the company's manufacturing operations had to be scaled down during the quarter ended 30 June 2020. Following the resumption of operations during the later part of the first quarter, the company has operated at normal capacity in quarter ended 30 September 2020.

SAIL is engaged in the manufacturing of flat products, such as hot rolled (HR) coils, HR plates, cold rolled (CR) coils, pipes and electric sheets, and long products, such as thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and wire rods.

