Goodyear India on a roll after Q2 PAT jumps 28% YoY

Goodyear India surged 4.09% to Rs 833 after the tyre maker posted a 28.5% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 48.56 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 37.79 crore reported in Q2 September 2019.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 481.1 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising 6% from Rs 454 crore in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced during market hours today, 6 November 2020.

Profit before tax was at Rs 64.89 crore in Q2 September 2020, jumping 51% from Rs 43 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current Tax expense spiked 116% to Rs 16.42 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Goodyear India is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of tires, tubes and flaps.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)