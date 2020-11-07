US stocks end mostly lower

US stocks closed mostly lower Friday, ending a four-day winning streak as investors looked for clarity around the presidential and congressional election results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.78 points, or 0.2%, to close at 28,323.40, while the S&P 500 lost 1.01 point, closing at 3,509.44. The Nasdaq Composite rose 4.30 points, less than 0.1%, to finish at 11,895.23.

The ongoing vote tally showed Democratic challenger Joe Biden closing in on the 270 electoral college votes needed to defeat President Donald Trump. Joe Biden leads with 253 electoral votes, as per reports, while President Donald Trump has 214. Votes are still being counted in several key states including Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October from a revised 672,000 jobs in September. The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9% in October from 7.9% in September.

