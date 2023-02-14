Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.10% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 350.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.655.8292.6979.040.900.240.900.240.810.18

