JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.10% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 350.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.655.82 -20 OPM %92.6979.04 -PBDT0.900.24 275 PBT0.900.24 275 NP0.810.18 350

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU