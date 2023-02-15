Salem Erode Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 74.19% to Rs 1.08 croreNet loss of Salem Erode Investments reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.19% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.080.62 74 OPM %41.6764.52 -PBDT0.030.39 -92 PBT-0.070.30 PL NP-0.060.19 PL
