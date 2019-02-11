Sam Industries standalone net profit declines 35.87% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter
V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the December 2018 quarter
RCF Sep qtr profit up 65 pc at Rs 17.8 cr
Govt plans to mop up Rs 90,000 cr from CPSE share sale in FY20
PSUs to implement 10 pc quota for EWS from Feb
-
Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 2.75 croreNet profit of Sam Industries declined 35.87% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.753.57 -23 OPM %28.3632.21 -PBDT0.851.45 -41 PBT0.751.35 -44 NP0.590.92 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU