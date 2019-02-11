Sam Industries standalone net profit declines 35.87% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 2.75 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries declined 35.87% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.753.57 -23 OPM %28.3632.21 -PBDT0.851.45 -41 PBT0.751.35 -44 NP0.590.92 -36

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

