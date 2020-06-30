Sampre Nutritions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.22% to Rs 5.82 crore

Net profit of Sampre Nutritions reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.83% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 24.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.826.63 -12 24.8528.68 -13 OPM %12.0313.73 -15.6913.04 - PBDT0.510.20 155 1.951.64 19 PBT0.17-0.14 LP 0.460.24 92 NP0.05-0.03 LP 0.340.23 48

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:51 IST

