Force Motors standalone net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.37% to Rs 653.67 crore

Net profit of Force Motors declined 78.84% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.37% to Rs 653.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1060.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.46% to Rs 58.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 3080.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3652.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales653.671060.55 -38 3080.133652.10 -16 OPM %11.306.87 -8.727.62 - PBDT76.0393.92 -19 283.41344.73 -18 PBT23.5652.36 -55 88.89193.81 -54 NP8.3039.22 -79 58.19147.18 -60

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:50 IST

