Force Motors standalone net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.37% to Rs 653.67 crore

Net profit of Force Motors declined 78.84% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.37% to Rs 653.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1060.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.46% to Rs 58.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 3080.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3652.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

653.671060.553080.133652.1011.306.878.727.6276.0393.92283.41344.7323.5652.3688.89193.818.3039.2258.19147.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)