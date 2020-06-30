Force Motors standalone net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.37% to Rs 653.67 croreNet profit of Force Motors declined 78.84% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.37% to Rs 653.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1060.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.46% to Rs 58.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 3080.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3652.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales653.671060.55 -38 3080.133652.10 -16 OPM %11.306.87 -8.727.62 - PBDT76.0393.92 -19 283.41344.73 -18 PBT23.5652.36 -55 88.89193.81 -54 NP8.3039.22 -79 58.19147.18 -60
