B J Duplex Boards standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Subros consolidated net profit rises 3.03% in the March 2020 quarter
Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2019 quarter
S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2020 quarter
K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3081.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of B J Duplex Boards declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.10 -30 0.070.10 -30 OPM %85.7180.00 --14.29-100.00 - PBDT0.060.08 -25 -0.01-0.10 90 PBT0.060.08 -25 -0.01-0.10 90 NP0.060.08 -25 -0.01-0.10 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU