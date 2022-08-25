Samvardhana Motherson International signs MoU with MISA

For joint development of automotive parts industry in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) [Formerly Motherson Sumi Systems] and Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to identify investment development opportunities for industrial and service activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The MoU encourages joint cooperation by SAMIL and MISA in the development of automotive parts industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Both partners will also explore the investment opportunities in other industrial sectors as well.

Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is responsible for the investment affairs in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Under the scope of this MoU, MISA will provide necessary support to Motherson to identify potential areas of investments in the KSA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)