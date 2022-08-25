Samvardhana Motherson International signs MoU with MISA

For joint development of automotive parts industry in Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaSamvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) [Formerly Motherson Sumi Systems] and Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to identify investment development opportunities for industrial and service activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
The MoU encourages joint cooperation by SAMIL and MISA in the development of automotive parts industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Both partners will also explore the investment opportunities in other industrial sectors as well.
Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is responsible for the investment affairs in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Under the scope of this MoU, MISA will provide necessary support to Motherson to identify potential areas of investments in the KSA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU