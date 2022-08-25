Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with I'rom

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma rises after receiving tentative approval for anti anginal drug
Biocon gains on receiving EU CHMP's positive opinion on Inpremzia
Glenmark Pharma launches FDC for type 2 diabetes in India
Biocon subsidiary gets EU GMP certification for Bengaluru facility
Glenmark receives DCGI approval for Phase 1 trial for novel molecule - GRC 54276
-
For distribution and marketing of biosimilar Denosumab in JapanLupin announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with I'rom Group Co. (I'rom), a leading pharmaceutical company in Japan. Under the terms of the Agreement, I'rom will conduct clinical trials along with Lupin, register, distribute and market biosimilar Denosumab in Japan on an exclusive basis.
Denosumab is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture and prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors among other indications.
Following the completion of the clinical trial and receipt of marketing authorization from PMDA in Japan, I'rom will exclusively commercialize the product in Japan. As part of the agreement, Lupin will receive multiple milestone payments. Currently, Denosumab is available under two brands, Pralia and Ranmark, with a market size of approximately USD 500 million in Japan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU