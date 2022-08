Outcome of board meeting of Uno Minda

Held on 25 August 2022

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 25 August 2022 has approved the following:

1. Expansion of Bawal Plant of Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel (MKA), a material subsidiary of the Company and further investment by the Company in equity shares of MKA.

2. Setting up a manufacturing plant (Phase-I) of Mindarika, a material subsidiary of the Company at Farrukh Nagar.

3. Incorporation of a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

