Outcome of board meeting of Uno Minda

-
ALSO READ
Minda Corporation launches 17 helmet models with 145 variants
Uno Minda plans Rs 300 cr capacity expansion
Board of Minda Industries approves proposal to start manufacturing at Hanoi plant
Board of Minda Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr
Board of Minda Industries approves capex of Rs 72.89 cr for expansion of unit's Chennai plant
-
Held on 25 August 2022The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 25 August 2022 has approved the following:
1. Expansion of Bawal Plant of Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel (MKA), a material subsidiary of the Company and further investment by the Company in equity shares of MKA.
2. Setting up a manufacturing plant (Phase-I) of Mindarika, a material subsidiary of the Company at Farrukh Nagar.
3. Incorporation of a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU