SBI Cards & Payment Services allots 28,550 equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 28550 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employee of the Company pursuant to the exercise of options under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 (ESOP Scheme 2019) at the exercise price of Rs. 152.10 per share.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,43,29,14,140/- consisting of 94,32,91,414 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,43,31,99,640/- consisting of 94,33,19,964 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

