Volumes soar at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd counter

Swan Energy Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Trent Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 December 2021.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd clocked volume of 48025 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 14.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3405 shares. The stock lost 4.99% to Rs.587.05. Volumes stood at 3310 shares in the last session.
Swan Energy Ltd notched up volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 13.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8706 shares. The stock rose 15.11% to Rs.144.75. Volumes stood at 4158 shares in the last session.
HCL Technologies Ltd saw volume of 7.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89835 shares. The stock dropped 1.56% to Rs.1,143.65. Volumes stood at 80306 shares in the last session.
Trent Ltd saw volume of 42884 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11765 shares. The stock increased 2.49% to Rs.1,055.95. Volumes stood at 8614 shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd registered volume of 11486 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4829 shares. The stock rose 4.40% to Rs.2,243.00. Volumes stood at 26273 shares in the last session.
