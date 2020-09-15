Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 11.67 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 87.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.6712.352.143.320.200.410.060.270.040.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)