Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 11.67 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 87.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.6712.35 -6 OPM %2.143.32 -PBDT0.200.41 -51 PBT0.060.27 -78 NP0.040.31 -87

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:04 IST

