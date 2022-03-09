Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore bags National Safety Award (Mines) for the 6th time

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores announced that the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India has awarded Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar, National Safety Award (Mines) to the Company's Deogiri Manganese & Iron Ore Mine for the year 2017.

It is pertinent to note that the Company had received the National Safety Awards (Mines) six times on earlier occasions.

The Safety Award presented to the Company now as a Winner in the Lowest Injury Frequency Rate is after a period of 26 years. The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores (SMIORE) is the only major minerals mining company in the State receiving National Safety Award this year.

