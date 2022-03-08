Petronet LNG incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore

Petronet LNG (PLL) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company at Singapore under the name 'Petronet LNG Singapore' on 7 March 2022.

The newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Petronet LNG Singapore has been incorporated to carry out business/activities, including but not limited to purchase of LNG on long, spot and short-term basis and sale of LNG, trading of LNG to Indian and foreign companies, optimization and diversion of LNG under its portfolio, carry out hedging, purchase of LNG under LNG SPAs, sale of LNG to customers, investments in overseas ventures etc.

