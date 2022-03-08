Petronet LNG incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Digital Labs
G R Infraprojects incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway
Ganesh Housing Corporation incorporates wholly owned subsidiary
Hindalco Inds divests entire stake in wholly-owned subsidiary
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering secures order from Petronet LNG
-
Petronet LNG (PLL) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company at Singapore under the name 'Petronet LNG Singapore' on 7 March 2022.
The newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Petronet LNG Singapore has been incorporated to carry out business/activities, including but not limited to purchase of LNG on long, spot and short-term basis and sale of LNG, trading of LNG to Indian and foreign companies, optimization and diversion of LNG under its portfolio, carry out hedging, purchase of LNG under LNG SPAs, sale of LNG to customers, investments in overseas ventures etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU