Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives 5 Star Rating award

From India Bureau of Mines

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores announced that at the 75th Anniversary of Indian Bureau of Mines held on 1 March 2023 in Nagpur, the Ministry of Mines, Government of India has awarded 5 Star Rating to both the Mining Leases of the Company, for the year 2021-22.

The Company has been receiving 5 Star Rating awards from inception of this award by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India in the year 2014 -15 and this is the 8th consecutive year that the Company has received these awards. The 5 Star Rating Awards are presented based on the assessment of various parameters of Sustainable Development Framework prescribed by the India Bureau of Mines.

