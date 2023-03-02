Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives 5 Star Rating award

-
ALSO READ
KIOCL gains on signing mining lease agreement with Karnataka Govt.
MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products
MOIL revises prices of manganese ore and other products
KIOCL signs mining lease for Devadari Range in Karnataka
KIOCL receives approval for diversion of forest land for mining in Devadari Hill Range
-
From India Bureau of MinesSandur Manganese & Iron Ores announced that at the 75th Anniversary of Indian Bureau of Mines held on 1 March 2023 in Nagpur, the Ministry of Mines, Government of India has awarded 5 Star Rating to both the Mining Leases of the Company, for the year 2021-22.
The Company has been receiving 5 Star Rating awards from inception of this award by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India in the year 2014 -15 and this is the 8th consecutive year that the Company has received these awards. The 5 Star Rating Awards are presented based on the assessment of various parameters of Sustainable Development Framework prescribed by the India Bureau of Mines.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU