Imagicaaworld launches Aquamagicaa in Surat

Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced the launch of its Waterpark, Aquamagicaa, in the city of Surat, Gujarat.

Aquamagicaa - Surat is open to guests from 01st March 2023.

The park is spread over 4 acres of land in the heart of the Surat city and includes 16 water based rides/attractions imported from international manufacturers. In addition, the park also offers sumptuous range of food & beverages, as well as retail offerings. There are also 'Cabana' facilities for usage of rooms during the day at this fun destination. The Company intends to extend the high quality service experience that has been enjoyed by more than 11 million guests in the flagship project at Khopoli.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)