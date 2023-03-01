Gujarat Alkalies commissions expansion of caustic soda plant at Dahej

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has expanded the Caustic Soda Lye Plant from 785 MTPD to 1310 MTPD of its Dahej Complex. As a part of the Caustic Soda expansion, a new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit (CEU) was also commissioned to cater to the requirement of Caustic Soda Lye production (48% wlw).

Supplied by M/s Alfa Laval, Sweden, the 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit is one of the largest capacity units in India at one location. The unit has been established and commissioned successfully.

