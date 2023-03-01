Gujarat Alkalies commissions expansion of caustic soda plant at Dahej

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has expanded the Caustic Soda Lye Plant from 785 MTPD to 1310 MTPD of its Dahej Complex. As a part of the Caustic Soda expansion, a new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit (CEU) was also commissioned to cater to the requirement of Caustic Soda Lye production (48% wlw).

Supplied by M/s Alfa Laval, Sweden, the 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit is one of the largest capacity units in India at one location. The unit has been established and commissioned successfully.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 20:24 IST

