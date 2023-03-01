Gujarat Alkalies commissions expansion of caustic soda plant at Dahej

-
ALSO READ
Board of TGV Sraac approves expansion of its caustic soda capacity
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals commissions various projects at Dahej
Meghmani Organics commissions Phase 1 of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) plant at Dahej
Filatex India starts debottlenecking project at Dahej plant
Asian Paints to set up VAE, VAM manufacturing facility in Dahej
-
Supplied by M/s Alfa Laval, Sweden, the 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit is one of the largest capacity units in India at one location. The unit has been established and commissioned successfully.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU