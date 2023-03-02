JUST IN
Tata Steel invests Rs 74 cr in TRF

Acquires 7.40 cr NCRPS of TRF

Tata Steel has on 01 March 2023, acquired 7,40,00,000 - 12.17% (effective yield) Non-cumulative, Non-convertible, Non-participating, Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of face value Rs 10/- each of TRF, a listed associate company of Tata Steel, aggregating to Rs 74 crore (NCRPS Series - 2), on private placement basis.

This capital infusion is to assist TRF in meeting its additional working capital requirements, repayment/prepayment of the whole or a part of the existing indebtedness of TRF (including to financial or operational creditors) and/or for other general corporate purposes.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 09:39 IST

