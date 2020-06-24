Sanghi Industries standalone net profit declines 40.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.69% to Rs 221.61 crore

Net profit of Sanghi Industries declined 40.07% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.69% to Rs 221.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.26% to Rs 65.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 887.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1060.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

