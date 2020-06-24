Sanghi Industries standalone net profit declines 40.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit declines 83.07% in the March 2020 quarter
SW Investments standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter
EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit declines 40.96% in the March 2020 quarter
JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the March 2020 quarter
Page Industries standalone net profit declines 58.63% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.69% to Rs 221.61 croreNet profit of Sanghi Industries declined 40.07% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.69% to Rs 221.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.26% to Rs 65.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 887.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1060.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales221.61275.96 -20 887.551060.97 -16 OPM %23.2116.68 -21.7414.52 - PBDT32.2039.83 -19 127.44123.94 3 PBT15.8426.43 -40 65.3652.60 24 NP15.8426.43 -40 65.3652.60 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU