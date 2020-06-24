Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 42.34% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 78.61% in the December 2019 quarter
Bannari Amman Sugars receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE
Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit rises 96.04% in the March 2020 quarter
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 62.46% in the December 2019 quarter
Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 90.78% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 69.24% to Rs 478.42 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 42.34% to Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 69.24% to Rs 478.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.94% to Rs 95.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.05% to Rs 1609.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1124.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales478.42282.68 69 1609.291124.99 43 OPM %14.0217.80 -14.3816.14 - PBDT58.5239.64 48 190.99159.61 20 PBT41.9823.10 82 126.0592.84 36 NP31.3322.01 42 95.6475.94 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU