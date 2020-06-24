Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 42.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 69.24% to Rs 478.42 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 42.34% to Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 69.24% to Rs 478.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.94% to Rs 95.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.05% to Rs 1609.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1124.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

