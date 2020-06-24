JUST IN
Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 28.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.49% to Rs 2408.29 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 28.66% to Rs 94.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.49% to Rs 2408.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11198.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.22% to Rs 455.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 360.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 11110.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12505.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2408.2911198.72 -78 11110.7312505.45 -11 OPM %12.5310.77 -11.4210.83 - PBDT220.04754.13 -71 918.121053.86 -13 PBT103.47418.97 -75 495.19686.54 -28 NP94.99133.16 -29 455.15360.61 26

