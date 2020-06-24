DB (International) Stock Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 3.01 croreNet profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 430.43% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.01-1.52 LP 9.761.84 430 OPM %51.83239.47 -41.29-155.43 - PBDT1.47-3.59 LP 3.59-2.91 LP PBT1.39-3.65 LP 3.28-3.19 LP NP0.75-2.84 LP 2.09-2.57 LP
