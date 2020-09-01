Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 33.72% to Rs 26.77 croreNet loss of Sanginita Chemicals reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.72% to Rs 26.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.7740.39 -34 OPM %2.355.17 -PBDT-0.021.30 PL PBT-0.171.14 PL NP-0.170.82 PL
