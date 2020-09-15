Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.91% to Rs 0.57 croreNet Loss of Santosh Fine Fab reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.91% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.575.65 -90 OPM %-15.790.35 -PBDT-0.20-0.02 -900 PBT-0.26-0.08 -225 NP-0.26-0.08 -225
