ACI Infocom standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of ACI Infocom rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-1400.00 -PBDT0.070.02 250 PBT0.070.02 250 NP0.070.02 250
