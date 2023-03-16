Sarda Energy gets CECB nod for rolling mill capcacity expansion

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sarda Energy & Minerals said that the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB), Raipur has granted the consent to operate under water and air for expansion of rolling mill capacity.

The announcement was made post market hours, yesterday.

The consent is granted by CECB for expansion in existing rolling mill to 2,50,000 tonnes per annum from 1,80,000 tonnes per annum.

Sarda Energy & Minerals is a vertically integrated producer of steel with captive iron ore. The company is manufacturer and exporter of niche grade manganese based ferro alloys.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 22% to Rs 130.36 crore on 8.9% fall in net sales to Rs 902.55 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals shed 0.04% to Rs 1,161.79â€¬ on the BSE.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 09:56 IST

