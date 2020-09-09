JUST IN
Godawari Power & lspat's subsidiary receives ratings upgrade from CARE

Godawari Power & lspat announced that credit ratings of Ardent Steel, a subsidiary of the company have been upgraded by CARE as under -

Long term bank facilities term loan Rs 36.96 crore - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable)

Long term bank facilities fund based Rs 18.78 crore - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable)

