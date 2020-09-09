Godawari Power & lspat's subsidiary receives ratings upgrade from CARE

-
ALSO READ
Yuken India receives revision in ratings for bank facilities
Kilburn Engineering receives reaffirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities
Sadbhav Engineering drops after CARE downgrades ratings
JK Tyre & Industries receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals receives upgradation in ratings for bank facilities
-
Godawari Power & lspat announced that credit ratings of Ardent Steel, a subsidiary of the company have been upgraded by CARE as under -
Long term bank facilities term loan Rs 36.96 crore - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable)
Long term bank facilities fund based Rs 18.78 crore - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU