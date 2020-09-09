JUST IN
Sobha partners in CVS Techzone LLP with 43.13% stake

Sobha has contributed Rs 35.87 lakh (43.13%) in the LLP, CVS Techzone LLP, incorporated on 08 September 2020, for development of a Tech park on a joint venture basis.

The main object of the LLP is to acquire, promote, develop and improve of Software Technology Parks, Industrial Parks etc.

