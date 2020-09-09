Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers starts production of Methanol at Trombay unit

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has started the production at its Methanol Plant at Trombay Unit, Mumbai from 08 September 2020. With Methanol production, the company shall no longer be dependent on imports for its own requirement and will also be in a position to satisfy the needs of other Methanol dependent industries. Methanol is widely being used in the production of pharmaceuticals, pesticides, dyestuff etc.

With very limited domestic production, the requirement was being met till now with imports.

The Company has the capacity to produce 242 MT of Methanol per day.

In the endeavor to support self-sufficiency in fertilizers, the Company has ramped up the production of its popular complex fertilizer, SUPHALA 15: 15: 15 by enhancing its production from 1500 MT per day to 2200 MT per day. As a result, the production of SUPHALA increased by 17.3% in the month of August 2020 as compared to August 2019.

