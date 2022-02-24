Saregama India board OKs 10-for-1 stock split

-
ALSO READ
Saregama India board OKs raising upto Rs 750 cr
Godawari Power hits the roof after board OKs stock-split, bonus issue
TTK Prestige gains after Q2 PAT jumps 58% YoY; board OKs stock split
Precision Wires gains after Q2 PAT rises 49.7% YoY; board OKs 5-for-1 stock split
JBM Auto board OKs stock split
-
The board of Saregama India, on 24 February 2022, approved a 10-for-1 stock split.
The company's board proposed to split equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into equity shares of face value of Re 1 each (10:1) (i.e. sub-division of existing one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into ten equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid).
The company aims to improve the liquidity of the company's shares in the stock market and to make it affordable to the small retail shareholders as also to broad base the small retail shareholders.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 37.43% to Rs 43.40 crore on 12.27% increase in net sales to Rs 150.34 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Saregama India owns the largest music archives in India, one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50% of all the music ever recorded in the India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the country's musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - publishing, film production and digital content.
Shares of Saregama India was locked in a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 3,865.40 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU