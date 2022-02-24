Indus Towers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Pricol Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2022.

Indus Towers Ltd crashed 17.58% to Rs 207.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 13.61% to Rs 140.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd lost 13.50% to Rs 183.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd slipped 13.22% to Rs 102.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd fell 12.27% to Rs 184.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18896 shares in the past one month.

