Gayatri Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, Prime Securities Ltd, Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd and Intense Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2022.

Gayatri Projects Ltd crashed 16.70% to Rs 20.7 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd tumbled 16.32% to Rs 237.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3785 shares in the past one month.

Prime Securities Ltd lost 15.78% to Rs 85.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4207 shares in the past one month.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd shed 15.70% to Rs 80. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8970 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd pared 15.04% to Rs 66.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34044 shares in the past one month.

