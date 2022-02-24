Volumes spurt at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Indus Towers Ltd registered volume of 999.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 33.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.03 lakh shares
Indigo Paints Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 February 2022.
Indus Towers Ltd registered volume of 999.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 33.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.03 lakh shares. The stock slipped 17.88% to Rs.206.65. Volumes stood at 23.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Indigo Paints Ltd witnessed volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53600 shares. The stock dropped 5.02% to Rs.1,706.05. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37706 shares. The stock slipped 7.62% to Rs.1,551.00. Volumes stood at 15328 shares in the last session.
Sanofi India Ltd notched up volume of 37941 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9775 shares. The stock slipped 0.52% to Rs.7,242.25. Volumes stood at 23749 shares in the last session.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 47.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.42 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.36% to Rs.15.50. Volumes stood at 12.03 lakh shares in the last session.
