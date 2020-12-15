Saregama India launches Carvaan Karaoke

Saregama India has launched Carvaan Karaoke that comes with inbuilt screen which glides upon smoothly to display song lyrics. It does not require any external set up and is an easy plug and play.

Carvaan Karaoke comes with 1000 pre-loaded Karaoke tracks, 5000 evergreen Hindi songs and 280 + music & non -music based podcasts to suit interest of every member of the family. It supports other functions like FM/ AM/ BT/ Aux Out & HDMI connectivity as well.

It comes with two mics with eco control. If one wishes, the lyrics can be projected on TV or projector via HDMI. This comes at a perfect time where most people are still home restricted due to pandemic and missing out on party fun. Carvaan karaoke is just apt for house parties this festive season.

It is extremely simple to operate, portable and looks premium in rich metallic red colour.

Carvaan Karaoke is priced at Rs 19990, available on saregama.com, amazon.in and flipkart.

