Saregama India launches Carvaan Karaoke

-
ALSO READ
Saregama Launches Carvaan Mini Kids
Saregama rallies after licensing deal with ShareChat, Moj platforms
HBL Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Saregama enters into global licensing deal with ShareChat and Moj
Saregama India standalone net profit rises 61.50% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Saregama India has launched Carvaan Karaoke that comes with inbuilt screen which glides upon smoothly to display song lyrics. It does not require any external set up and is an easy plug and play.
Carvaan Karaoke comes with 1000 pre-loaded Karaoke tracks, 5000 evergreen Hindi songs and 280 + music & non -music based podcasts to suit interest of every member of the family. It supports other functions like FM/ AM/ BT/ Aux Out & HDMI connectivity as well.
It comes with two mics with eco control. If one wishes, the lyrics can be projected on TV or projector via HDMI. This comes at a perfect time where most people are still home restricted due to pandemic and missing out on party fun. Carvaan karaoke is just apt for house parties this festive season.
It is extremely simple to operate, portable and looks premium in rich metallic red colour.
Carvaan Karaoke is priced at Rs 19990, available on saregama.com, amazon.in and flipkart.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU