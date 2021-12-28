Sastasundar Ventures soars after Ashish Kacholia hikes stake

Sastasundar Ventures hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 467.30 after ace investor Ashish Kacholia added 0.71% stake in the company via bulk deal on Monday, 27 December 2021.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Ashish Kacholia acquired 2,25,000 shares, or 0.71% stake, in Sastasundar Ventures at Rs 447 per share.

Microsec Vision Trust One sold 2.25 lakh shares at Rs 447 each the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

As on September 2021, Kacholia held 1.04% stake in the company. Sanjay Agarwal, Rahul Kumar Agrawal and Pratap Singh as trustees of Microsec Vision Employees Trust held 3.42% in the firm.

SastaSundar Ventures is a listed online pharmacy and healthcare services-provider. On a consolidated basis, it reported a net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 12.28% to Rs 158.91 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

