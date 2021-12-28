Sastasundar Ventures soars after Ashish Kacholia hikes stake

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart buys majority stake in SastaSundar
Sastasundar Ventures hits record high; rises 25% in six days
Benchmarks slide lower; Sensex drops over 600 pts
Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Flipkart to acquire majority share in SastaSundar.com
-
Sastasundar Ventures hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 467.30 after ace investor Ashish Kacholia added 0.71% stake in the company via bulk deal on Monday, 27 December 2021.As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Ashish Kacholia acquired 2,25,000 shares, or 0.71% stake, in Sastasundar Ventures at Rs 447 per share.
Microsec Vision Trust One sold 2.25 lakh shares at Rs 447 each the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
As on September 2021, Kacholia held 1.04% stake in the company. Sanjay Agarwal, Rahul Kumar Agrawal and Pratap Singh as trustees of Microsec Vision Employees Trust held 3.42% in the firm.
SastaSundar Ventures is a listed online pharmacy and healthcare services-provider. On a consolidated basis, it reported a net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 12.28% to Rs 158.91 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU