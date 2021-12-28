Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 49.16 points or 1.29% at 3853.74 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.04%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.32%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.02%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.3%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.28%), DLF Ltd (up 0.82%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.78%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.75%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 326.35 or 0.57% at 57746.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.2 points or 0.55% at 17180.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.42 points or 1.15% at 28842.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.91 points or 0.92% at 8666.36.

On BSE,2355 shares were trading in green, 504 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

