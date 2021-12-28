Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 350.49 points or 1.25% at 28496.2 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, HEG Ltd (up 4.46%), Graphite India Ltd (up 3.88%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 3.46%),Siemens Ltd (up 3.37%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 2.16%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.65%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.34%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.3%), and SKF India Ltd (up 1.27%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 326.35 or 0.57% at 57746.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.2 points or 0.55% at 17180.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.42 points or 1.15% at 28842.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.91 points or 0.92% at 8666.36.

On BSE,2355 shares were trading in green, 504 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)