Satia Inds bags Rs 105-cr order from NCERT

-
ALSO READ
ICSE semester 2 class 10 date sheet update: How to maximize preparation efforts with updated specimen paper in Maths
JEE MAIN 2022 Exam Pattern Changed: No Correction Window for the Students
ACC, Ambuja, Bajaj Finance, Marico in spotlight
South India Paper climbs on starting commercial ops in PM6
ICSE ISC Semester 2 Class 10, 12: Ease Math's concepts with 5 hidden techniques and score 90 per cent in Board Exams 2022
-
The company has received an order worth over Rs 105 crore from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).The order is for supplying 11,000 tons of Maplitho paper of 80 GSM in sheets and reels for printing of text books.
Commenting on the order received, R K Bhandari, joint managing director said, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of this order from NCERT placing their trust in our ability to deliver both quality and quantity well in time for completion of their timebound printing schedule. We hope to continue our strong presence in this segment in the current year assuring better capacity utilization at good sales realization."
Satia Industries is one of the largest wood and agro-based paper manufacturers in India.
Net profit of Satia Industries rose 41.57% to Rs 29.56 crore on 71.85% rise in net sales to Rs 296.95 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU