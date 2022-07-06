Satia Inds bags Rs 105-cr order from NCERT

The company has received an order worth over Rs 105 crore from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The order is for supplying 11,000 tons of Maplitho paper of 80 GSM in sheets and reels for printing of text books.

Commenting on the order received, R K Bhandari, joint managing director said, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of this order from NCERT placing their trust in our ability to deliver both quality and quantity well in time for completion of their timebound printing schedule. We hope to continue our strong presence in this segment in the current year assuring better capacity utilization at good sales realization."

Satia Industries is one of the largest wood and agro-based paper manufacturers in India.

Net profit of Satia Industries rose 41.57% to Rs 29.56 crore on 71.85% rise in net sales to Rs 296.95 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

