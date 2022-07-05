Angel One gains over 5% in four days

Angel One rose 0.53% to Rs 1,271, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of the stockbroking firm have risen 5.8% in four trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1200.75 on 29 June 2022.

In the past one year, the stock has surged 42.72% while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.5% during the same period.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 4 June 2022, the brokerage company reported that its client base jumped 96.9% to 10.41 million in June 2022 as against 5.29 millions in June 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 3.1% month on month (MoM) from 10.10 million clients in May 2022.Gross client acquisition stood at 0.34 million in June 2022 compared with 0.47 million in May 2022 (down 27.6%) and 0.46 million in June 2021 (down 26.3%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) rose to Rs 9,76,500 crore in June 2022 (up 9.2% MoM and up 118.5% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 9,57,100 crore, in June 2022 (up 9.6% MoM and up 121.1% YoY).

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 57.030. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1230.71 and 1193.07 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients.

The company's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 204.7 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 101.9 crore in Q4 FY21. Total Revenue from operations increased by 64.3% YoY to Rs 671.3 in Q4 FY22 as against 408.61 crore in Q4 FY21.

