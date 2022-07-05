IEX electricity volume jumps 17% YoY to 8,267 MU in June'22

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday announced that it recorded 8,267 MU volume in June 2022, achieving 17% YoY volume growth across all market segments.

The total traded volume comprised 7,058 MU came in the conventional power market, 536 MU in the green power market, and 673 MU (6.73 lac certificates) in the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) market.

Owing to improved supply-side availability, the prices at the day ahead market reduced to Rs 6.49 per unit in June 2022 from Rs 6.76 in May 2022.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, during June 2022 the energy consumption at 134 BU saw 17% YoY growth on a high base while the national peak demand at 212 gigawatt (GW) saw a 11% year on year (YoY) growth.

For Q1 FY23, IEX achieved 23,437 MU volume and witnessed a 10% YoY growth across all its market segments.

IEX's Day-Ahead Market volume stood at 4,085 MU saw a 5% YoY decline and 29% MoM increase during the month. The average market clearing price in June was Rs 6.49 per unit. The Term-ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 759 MU, registering 18% YoY jump. The Real-time Electricity Market achieved 2,214 MU volume, recording a 28% YoY increase. The highest single-day volume of 96.43 MU was achieved on 14 June 2022, the company said.

IEX in its press releases stated, In a recent order by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), exchanges have been permitted to commence trade in the longer duration contracts on their platforms. Earlier exchanges were allowed to sell contracts for up to 11 days and with the introduction of longer-duration contracts, they will now be able to facilitate trade contracts comprising daily, weekly, and monthly contracts for upto 3 months.

IEX Green Market comprising the Green Day-ahead and Green Term-ahead market, achieved 536 MU volume during June 2022 with a YoY growth of 30%.

The Green Day-Ahead market achieved 362 MU volume with the weighted average price of Rs 5.94 per unit and saw participation from 148 market participants. The highest number of participants in a single day was 110 on 23 June 2022.

The Green Term-Ahead market achieved 173 MU volume and witnessed participation from 24 market participants. The average monthly price for solar was Rs 3.83 per unit while the average monthly price for non-solar was Rs 8.13 per unit and the average monthly price for hydro was Rs 6.75 per unit.

The key distribution utilities from States included Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh as well as several industrial consumers also participated in the Exchange's Green Market during the month.

A total of 6.73 lacs RECs were cleared in the trading session held on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 on the exchange registering a growth of 145% MoM. The volume comprised 4.59 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC and 2.14 lacs Solar REC with clearing price at Rs 1,500 per REC. The next REC trading session at the exchange is scheduled on Wednesday 27 July 2022.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 45.3% to Rs 88.4 crore on a 19.5% increase in net sales to Rs 112.08 crore in in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange were down 1.89% to Rs 155.75 on the BSE.

