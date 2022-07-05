RBL Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oil India Ltd, SRF Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2022.

RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 6.70% to Rs 81.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd lost 5.30% to Rs 191. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

SRF Ltd crashed 5.02% to Rs 2073.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14968 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd pared 4.09% to Rs 199.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40368 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd plummeted 3.59% to Rs 592.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61450 shares in the past one month.

