Satia Industries gets upgradation in credit ratings from India Ratings

Satia Industries announced that India Ratings and Research has upgraded long term issuer rating to IND A- from IND BBB+.
The outlook is stable. The instrument wise ratings action are given below -
Term loan - IND A-/Stable (upgraded) Fund based loan facilities - IND A-/Stable/IND A2+ (upgraded) Non fund based loan facilities - IND A-/Stable/ IND A2+ (upgraded)
