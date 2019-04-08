JUST IN
Satia Industries gets upgradation in credit ratings from India Ratings

Satia Industries announced that India Ratings and Research has upgraded long term issuer rating to IND A- from IND BBB+.

The outlook is stable. The instrument wise ratings action are given below -

Term loan - IND A-/Stable (upgraded) Fund based loan facilities - IND A-/Stable/IND A2+ (upgraded) Non fund based loan facilities - IND A-/Stable/ IND A2+ (upgraded)

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 11:37 IST

