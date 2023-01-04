Satin Creditcare board to mull fund raising on 6 Jan

JUST IN
The board will consider raising funds via issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

"The Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 inter-alia to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis," the company announced on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.

Satin Creditcare Network is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women in the rural areas of India who are enrolled as members and organized as joint liability groups.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 422.4% to Rs 57.20 crore on 10.7% jump in total income of Rs 360.70 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.89% to Rs 160.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 11:59 IST

