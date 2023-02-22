Satya Shyam Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Satya Shyam Trading standalone net profit declines 22.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Metalics soars on concluding acquisition of Mittal Corp
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Shyam Metalics announces its 3rd acquisition for facilitating inorganic growth in steel space
BML Munjal University announces appointment of Prof Shyam Menon as the vice chancellor
-
Sales rise 33.53% to Rs 11.55 croreNet loss of Satya Shyam Trading reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.53% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.558.65 34 OPM %-0.781.27 -PBDT-0.080.08 PL PBT-0.090.07 PL NP-0.060.07 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU