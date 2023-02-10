JCK Infrastructure Development standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of JCK Infrastructure Development rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.081.883.8511.170.180.180.110.110.090.06

