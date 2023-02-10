JCK Infrastructure Development standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of JCK Infrastructure Development rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.081.88 11 OPM %3.8511.17 -PBDT0.180.18 0 PBT0.110.11 0 NP0.090.06 50

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:39 IST

